State police on Tuesday released the identity of a man who was killed in a crash involving his all-terrain vehicle last month in Canton Township.
Police said Kevin L. Anderson, 42, of Eighty Four died in Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh, not long after his ATV rolled down an embankment about 3:30 p.m. June 28.
A passenger, whose name was not released, suffered minor injuries when she was ejected from the vehicle that crashed on Marra Avenue, near Weirich Avenue, police said.
Police said Anderson was traveling at a high rate of speed when he lost control of the ATV while negotiating a bend.
He was the second person to die that weekend in an accident involving an ATV on a public road in Washington County.
Tyler James Gereshenski, 21, of Finleyville died June 27 after his ATV was struck by a vehicle on the Mon-Fayette Expressway in Union Township.