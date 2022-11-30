State police in southwestern Pennsylvania arrested 39 people for DUIs and issued more than 780 speeding citations over the Thanksgiving holiday.
State police released enforcement data from Nov. 23 to Nov. 27 on Monday. Throughout Pennsylvania, there were a total of 539 DUI arrests, about the same as the previous year. Troopers also responded to 970 total crashes.
