In Southwestern Pennsylvania, state police responded to more than two dozen crashes over the New Year’s holiday weekend.
State police released Monday statistics on incidents they responded to from Dec. 31 to Jan. 2.
Across all of Pennsylvania, they responded to 471 crashes, just slightly higher than the 460 recorded in 2019.
Statewide, there were 278 driving under the influence arrests, nearly even with the 279 made in 2019.
According to state police, statistics were not collected in 2020 as a result of the pandemic mitigation efforts.
Troop B, which covers, Washington, Greene, Fayette, Allegheny and part of Westmoreland counties, responded to 32 crashes and made 27 DUI arrests. They also issued 267 speeding tickets.
State police said alcohol was a factor in 8% of the crashes to which they responded. More than 10,000 traffic citations were issued across Pennsylvania.