State police will no longer respond in person to certain nonemergency incidents as part of the effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Effective Wednesday, calls for lost and found items, littering, identity thefts and general requests to speak with a trooper will receive a modified response, according to a news release from state police.
State police aim to collect as much information as possible over the phone and limit in-person contact.
“This change affects only a limited number of call types, and the public can be confident that the PSP has the personnel, equipment, and plans in place to respond to emergencies and other critical incidents,” said Col. Robert Evanchick, the state police commissioner, in the release.
State police asks the public to be mindful of social distancing practices if visiting their local state police station.
Anyone experiencing symptoms or who has been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 are asked to contact the station by phone so a trooper can come outside.
“Our facilities remain open as a public resource 24 hours a day, seven days a week,” said Evanchick. “Essential personnel remain ready to assist as needed during this unprecedented public health crisis, and we appreciate the public’s continued support.”
Thank you for Reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.