State police issued warnings to 27 nonlife-sustaining businesses who failed to comply with Gov. Tom Wolf’s order that they close to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Police enforcement of the order began Monday. According to a news release, Troop B issued two of the warnings. Troop B covers Washington, Greene, Fayette and Allegheny counties. Police did not release the names of the businesses that received warnings.
Trooper Forrest Allison, a public information officer, said neither of Troop B’s warnings came from the Washington barracks.
“As expected, we found the overwhelming majority of people and businesses across the commonwealth are voluntarily complying with the order and doing their part to stop the spread of COVID-19,” said Col. Robert Evanchick, commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police, in the release. “This process is two phased, beginning with warnings to gain voluntary compliance, followed by enforcement as necessary.”
State police are enforcing Wolf’s order, along with local departments, the Liquor Control Board, Department of Health and Department of Agriculture.
Police ask anyone trying to report a business not complying with Wolf’s order to contact their local department’s non-emergency number.
