State police report that an inmate at the State Correction Institution Greene urinated on a corrections officer earlier this month.
According to police, Adam Brown, 28, of Erie, was in the medical unit of the Franklin Township facility when the incident occurred about 7:40 a.m. Jan. 1.
Police said Officer Mark Miller of Waynesburg was patrolling the cells in the medical unit and saw that Brown had covered the windows of his cell. When Miller was in front of the cell door, Brown allegedly sprayed urine through a small opening onto Miller’s face and clothes.
The incident preceded another assault the following day, which led to a lockdown that lasted several days.
A prison official said an inmate assaulted two guards about 5 p.m. Jan. 2. State police identified the guards as a 29-year-old man from Scottdale and a 46-year-old man from Millsboro. Their names were not disclosed.
The officers were taken to a hospital via ambulance for treatment following the assault.
Police said they are continuing to investigate the assault, and have not identified the accused inmate.
Brown is serving a sentence for charges that include attempted homicide, robbery and aggravated assault. Since his incarceration, he has faced additional charges of aggravated harassment by a prisoner, simple assault, tampering with public records and making a false report.
Police said Miller sought medical treatment for exposure to bodily fluid, and his uniform and radio had to be replaced. According to police, the total cost was $1,047.