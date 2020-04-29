Multiple men entered unlocked vehicles in North Franklin Township over the weekend, stealing money and a firearm.
According to a state police report, the men entered 10 vehicles between 2:50 and 3:15 a.m. Saturday on Sassafras Drive. They were wearing dark clothes, masks and globes. Police reviewed surveillance footage, but were unable to identify the men.
According to police, they made off with $39, a $300 purse and a black handgun.
Earlier this month, Chartiers Township police warned its residents about similar activity, with multiple people entering unlocked cars near Grant Street and Johnson Road.
However, Chief James Horvath doubts the break-ins are connected.
“These are crimes of opportunity,” Horvath said.
According to Horvath, there have not been reports of vehicle break-ins since the spate earlier in the month.
In Canonsburg, police Chief Alex Coghill says there have been no recent issues with people entering unlocked cars.
“We’re about due, but we haven’t had any of late,” Coghill said.
Coghill also said it is not always the case that thefts such as these have any connection to each other.
“It’s hard to pinpoint any kind of pattern,” Coghill said.
Coghill and Horvath say the best way to prevent thieves from getting into vehicles is to keep the doors locked.
“Very seldom are they actually broken into. It’s always through unlocked doors,” Coghill said.