State police in northern Pennsylvania are investigating the death of a Washington County man over the weekend.
Joshua Stone, 29, of New Eagle, died at a Pittsburgh hospital Sunday several hours after he suffered a gunshot wound in Forest County, according to a press release from the Allegheny County medical examiner’s office.
The incident occurred just after 3 p.m. on Butler Drive in the village of Starr about six miles northeast of Tionesta, according to the medical examiner.
Stone was transported to UPMC Presbyterian hospital in Pittsburgh, where he died shortly before 6 p.m.
Sgt. William Ritrosky, commander of the state police barracks in Forest County, said the death is not considered suspicious, but the incident remains under investigation.