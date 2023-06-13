State police in Greene County are attempting to locate a man accused of firing more than 20 shots at a vehicle in Morgan Township last week.
Police said the victim, who was not identified, was driving on Marianna Road when the man got out of a dark-color, four-door sedan at about 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
The police report described the man as thin and short. The victim told police he was wearing a ski mask.
The man reportedly fired 22 shots, but only struck the vehicle twice. He then drove toward Clarksville, according to police.
The victim was treated at WHS Greene hospital with an ear injury and released the same night.
Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to email state police at rogagliard@pa.gov.
