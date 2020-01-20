Pennsylvania State Police in Waynesburg
State police said they are treating the death of a Mt. Morris man as a homicide after he was found shot to death in Perry Township, Greene County, Sunday.

The agency’s station in Waynesburg said in a news release Roger K. Grim Jr., 43, was found with several gunshot wounds on Fox Hill Road that morning. Investigators estimate the time of death between roughly 2 and 9 a.m.

Grim was pronounced dead in the same location early in the afternoon.

State police and Greene County Coroner Gene Rush are still investigating the shooting.

