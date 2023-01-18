A 1-month-old baby died Monday after he was found unresponsive in Amwell Township over the weekend.
According to the Allegheny County medical examiner’s report, Jameson Metz, of Washington, was transported from the 100 block of Laurie Lane to UPMC Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh on Sunday.
The infant died at 3:15 p.m. Monday, according to the medical examiner.
The medical examiner’s report did not specify a cause or manner of death, and said the matter is being investigated by state police.
District Attorney Jason Walsh confirmed police are investigating Metz’s death, but declined to comment further.
