State police are investigating a string of vehicle break-ins that occurred last week in North Franklin Township.
According to state police, they were first alerted to a theft at 8 a.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of Park Avenue. Two backpacks were stolen out of a vehicle. While the backpacks were recovered, an Apple Watch and $80 were missing.
At about 9:45 a.m., a resident reported a purse and wallet had been stolen out of her vehicle in the 1000 block of Gabby Avenue.
While investigating that theft, police received a report of a stolen vehicle in the 1600 block of Ridgewood Drive. A 2018 Subaru Crosstrek had been stolen from the driveway. Though the vehicle was found after a short search, a firearm had been stolen from the glovebox.
At 11 a.m. police were informed of a theft of two firearms out of a vehicle in the 500 block of Sugar Maple Circle. A car was also broken into in 1700 block of Ridgewood, but no items were stolen.