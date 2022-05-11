Generic Police Car

State police are investigating a string of vehicle break-ins that occurred last week in North Franklin Township.

According to state police, they were first alerted to a theft at 8 a.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of Park Avenue. Two backpacks were stolen out of a vehicle. While the backpacks were recovered, an Apple Watch and $80 were missing.

At about 9:45 a.m., a resident reported a purse and wallet had been stolen out of her vehicle in the 1000 block of Gabby Avenue.

While investigating that theft, police received a report of a stolen vehicle in the 1600 block of Ridgewood Drive. A 2018 Subaru Crosstrek had been stolen from the driveway. Though the vehicle was found after a short search, a firearm had been stolen from the glovebox.

At 11 a.m. police were informed of a theft of two firearms out of a vehicle in the 500 block of Sugar Maple Circle. A car was also broken into in 1700 block of Ridgewood, but no items were stolen.

Tags

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In