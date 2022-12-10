State police are investigating the shooting death of a Washington man Friday night in Canton Township.
Thomas Oliver Davis Jr., 30, was found shot near the intersection of Baird Avenue and Wilmington Street, according to a release issued by the Washington County coroner's office. The incident was reported to Washington County 911 at 7:42 p.m.
