State police are investigating the theft of a van from a Greene County funeral home that had three human cadavers inside.
In a report issued Friday, police said the van was stolen from Wilbert Funeral Services, 123 Mechanic St., Mount Morris, Perry Township between 9 a.m. May 9 and 8 a.m. May 10.
The van was secured in a garage when it was stolen, police said.
The vehicle and its contents were later recovered at the Mount Morris Truck Stop, 106 Gas Company Road.
Police said they’ve developed a suspect, and are continuing to investigate.