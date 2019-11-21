Four months after an audit showed approximately $96,000 was missing from the Washington County clerk of courts office, the state police Bureau of Criminal Investigation has filed nine counts, including theft, against officeholder Frank Scandale.
Scandale is charged with a felony count of theft by failure to make required disposition of funds received, seven misdemeanor counts of theft and one count of misapplication of entrusted property, court records show.
Scandale, 51, of Canonsburg, was arraigned in the case Thursday afternoon before District Judge Robert Redlinger in Washington. Redlinger set bond at $100,000 unsecured, and ordered Scandale to surrender his passport, if he has one, the county district attorney's office.
The clerk of courts answered no questions as he left the district judge's office with a smile on his face.
Scandale, a Democrat, was elected to public office for the first time in 2015 and ran for a second term this past November, losing with just 42.5 % of the vote to former Washington mayor Brenda Davis, a Republican.
In mid-July, Washington County Controller Michael Namie informed the county commissioners an audit revealed money missing from the clerk of courts office, which handles criminal cases and various miscellaneous matters.
The commissioners turned the matter over to state police for investigation.
In a case of "a high-profile, elected official public corruption, (state police) would turn it over to the attorney general," predicted Commission Chairman Larry Maggi Thursday.
"I'm not involved in the investigation," he said. "I just know from my law enforcement experience."
Maggi, a retired state trooper and Washington County sheriff, added, "I've intentionally stayed far from this incident because of the appearance of any impropriety."
Maggi also ran for a four-year term in November and was re-elected, but retiring Washington County Treasurer Francis King, who will be exiting from office in early January after several terms, blamed Scandale, at least in part, for Democrats' losses in countywide elections.