State police were involved in an hours-long standoff Wednesday morning at a house in Canton Township.
The state police’s Special Emergency Response Team was called to the house on Spencer Avenue for a person who was barricaded inside and refused to come out. One person eventually came out of the residence, police said, but it was not known if others were still inside.
It also was not clear what time police were called to the neighborhood or why they were dispatched there.
A state police spokesman said the situation was resolved about 11:45 a.m., although troopers still urged people to avoid the area as they closed Weirich Avenue at Mary Street to investigate the incident.
District Attorney Jason Walsh was at the scene, but declined to comment on the reason for the standoff.
