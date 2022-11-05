The Democratic candidate for Pennsylvania’s 51st House District claims to have been assaulted outside of his home earlier this week.
State police issued a report Friday that states they were called about 5:30 a.m. Monday to the home of Richard Ringer, 69, 39 Fairview St., North Union Township.
Ringer told police that an unknown person was attempting to enter his house through a garage door. When Ringer confronted the would-be intruder, a physical altercation ensued, according to the report.
According to the report, Ringer was knocked unconscious and his assailant had fled by the time he came to. Police said Ringer suffered minor injuries and refused medical attention.
When reached for comment Friday, Ringer said he was not able to get a good look at his attacker, but that he was wearing dark clothes.
Ringer claimed the person tackled him to the ground, held one of his arms behind his back and struck him in the head.
“He started pummeling me in the head and in the face, I would say at least 10 times, and knocked me unconscious,” Ringer said.
Ringer said that he did not feel he needed medical attention.
“When the state troopers came in, they talked to me in my kitchen and I was standing up. The trooper said, ‘Why don’t you sit down, you seem a little unstable.’ I said, ‘I’m OK. I’m not bleeding profusely. I’m able to talk.’ I just didn’t think medical attention was needed. Especially at 5:30 in the morning,” Ringer said.
State police are investigating the incident. There are currently no suspects or leads.
