Pennsylvania recorded an increase of 813 COVID-19 cases Saturday afternoon, according to a news release from the state Department of Health.
The statewide total of coronavirus cases now stands at 118,092, with 7,313 deaths, an increase of 16 fatalities since Friday, the release said.
Washington County saw an increase of eight cases to bring its total to 829, while Greene County added two cases for a total of 114, the release said.
Neither county saw an additional death since Friday.
State health officials reported Allegheny County's total rose to 8,796 cases, Fayette County has 485 and Westmoreland County now has 1,593.
Over the past week, 150,527 cases were administered with 5,231 positive cases, the release said.
There have been 1,214,965 negative tests for the coronavirus, the release said.
“As the state has put in place targeted mitigation efforts to offset recent case increases, we must renew our commitment to protecting against COVID-19 by wearing a mask, practicing social distancing and following the requirements set forth in the orders for bars and restaurants, gatherings and telework,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Pennsylvania has been a model for the country on how to reopen effectively using a careful, measured approach. However, we know the virus has not gone away as we see cases rise, so we must work together to stop another surge.”