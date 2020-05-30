The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported Saturday an additional 73 people in the state had died because of coronavirus. An additional 680 tested positive with cases of COVID-19.
Statewide, the number of coronavirus deaths has reached 5,537. The total number of cases is 71,415.
No new cases were reported in Washington or Greene counties. Washington County has 139 cases with five deaths. Greene County remained at 27 cases and no deaths, according to the state health department.
Allegheny County had 1,897 cases and 163 deaths, an increase of 27 cases and one death since Friday, while Fayette County held steady at 95 cases and four deaths, the health department said.
Currently, 57 counties are in the yellow phase of reopening. The first 18 counties moved to green yesterday. Washington and Greene counties, along with most of Southwestern Pennsylvania, will move to the green phase of reopening next week, meaning more nonessential businesses can reopen to customers.
"As Pennsylvania continues to move forward in the process to reopen, we need to remember that the threat from COVID-19 has not gone away," Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said in a release. "As counties move into the yellow and green phases, we must take personal responsibility to protect others. Wearing a mask, continuing to maintain social distancing, and washing your hands frequently are all steps we can take to help protect others, including our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our essential workers and our healthcare system."