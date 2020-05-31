The Pennsylvania Health Department reported 511 additional cases and 18 new deaths from COVID-19 in the state Sunday.
The total cases of coronavirus in Pennsylvania stands at 71,926 with 5,555 deaths, according to a health department news release. There are 383,111 patients who have tested negative to date.
No new cases were reported in Washington or Greene counties. Washington County has 139 cases with five deaths. Greene County remained at 27 cases and no deaths, according to the state health department’s daily report.
“As Pennsylvania continues to move forward in the process to reopen, we need to remember that the threat from COVID-19 has not gone away,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said in the release. “As counties move into the yellow and green phases, we must take personal responsibility to protect others. Wearing a mask, continuing to maintain social distancing, and washing your hands frequently are all steps we can take to help protect others, including our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our essential workers and our healthcare system.”
Allegheny County now has 1,911 cases and 163 deaths, an increase of 14 cases and no deaths from a day earlier, the health department said.
Fayette County’s number of cases remained at 95 with four deaths. No new deaths were reported in the county.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 15,486 resident cases of COVID-19, and 2,659 cases among employees, for a total of 18,145 at 609 facilities in 44 counties. Out of Pennsylvania’s total deaths, 3,540 have been residents from nursing or personal care facilities.