The Pennsylvania Health Department reported 623 additional cases and 15 new deaths from COVID-19 in the state Sunday.
The total cases of coronavirus in the state stands at 62,234 with 4,418 deaths, according to a health department news release.
“As counties move from red to yellow, we need all Pennsylvanians to continue to follow the social distancing and mitigation efforts in place,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said.
Washington County’s number of cases rose by one Sunday to 131 with four deaths, while Greene County’s cases remained at 27 with one death, the health department said.
Allegheny County now has 1,603 cases and 143 deaths, an increase of eight cases and no deaths from a day earlier, the health department said.
Fayette County’s number of cases increased by one to reach 89 with four deaths. No new deaths were reported in the county, according to the health department.
“We must continue to protect our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians, which includes our seniors, those with underlying health issues, our healthcare workers and our first responders,” Levine said. “I am proud of the work that Pennsylvanians have done so far, but we cannot stop now, we must continue to take the necessary steps to protect ourselves from COVID-19.”
There are 270,670 patients in the state who have tested negative for coronavirus.
