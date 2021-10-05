The temperature may be in the 70s, but the state is making plans to keep the roadways safe during winter weather, which is right around the corner.
According to a news release, the state Department of Transportation has more than $197 million budgeted for winter operations. The agency will deploy about 4,700 on-the-road workers and have more than 560,000 tons of salt.
PennDOT is also seeking 600 temporary equipment operators across the state, according to a press release. Details on the requirements can be found at employment.pa.gov.
“Our No. 1 priority is safety, and that guides our winter preparations and operations,” said PennDOT Acting Executive Deputy Secretary Melissa Batula. “We are ready for the season ahead and motorists are our partners in making this season a safe one.”
The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission (PTC) has its own fleet of trucks, plows and salt spreaders to get through the winter. With more than 400 licensed equipment operators, they will begin 24/7 staffing this fall.
“Our professional crews have worked hard to prepare for the upcoming winter season, and they are ready. Winter storms are a fact of life in our region, so drivers should take the time now to inspect the condition of their own vehicles and be sure that wipers and tires will perform well,” said PTC COO Craig Shuey.
Drivers can get detailed information about Pennsylvania’s roads at www.511PA.com or by downloading the 511PA app. The website provides information on the location of plow trucks, when roads were last plowed, delay warnings and weather forecasts.
State agencies ask that Pennsylvania drivers prepare for bad weather by making sure they have supplies like food, water, blankets, and cellphone chargers in their cars before heading out, and that they slow down when encountering snowy or icy roads.
“If you must travel during times of inclement winter weather your planning should include knowing how you’ll get weather and travel alerts along your entire travel route,” said Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency Director Randy Padfield. “Make sure others know your estimated travel time, and have basic emergency supplies in your car, including any specialized items needed for young children or pets.”