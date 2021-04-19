Almost $830,000 in state funds will be going to replace a Greene County bridge that has been classified as being in poor condition since 1991, it was announced Friday.
State Rep. Pam Snyder, D-Jefferson, said the funds will be coming from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s Multimodal Transportation Fund. The bridge that will be replaced is Bridge No. 31 in Franklin Township. The bridge is part of Greene’s bridge repair and replacement program and is frequently traveled by school buses, heavy farming equipment and tractor trailers.
According to Snyder, “While school buses and other vehicles can travel across the bridge presently, if the bridge continues to deteriorate, this poses serious safety concerns, especially for emergency vehicles that may exceed the posted bridge weight restrictions and need to use another route to access homes in the area, delaying help to residents.”
In addition to the bridge’s replacement, the grant will fund the placement of an erosion control mulch blanket to avoid future erosion to the new bridge.