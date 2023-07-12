baldeagle 2.jpg

Mark Marietta/For the Observer-Reporter

A 2017 photo of a bald eagle at Canonsburg Lake

Two months after a bald eagle was shot and killed in Mt. Pleasant Township, state and federal investigators are getting closer to deciding whether to charge a suspect in connection with the bird’s death.

Seth Mesoras, a spokesman for the state Game Commission’s Southwest Region, said Tuesday that they are hoping to wrap up the investigation into the May 12 killing of the bald eagle by the end of the month, but he declined to identify the suspect or say whether that person could face state or federal charges.

