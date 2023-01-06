This sculpture carved from 1,000 pounds of butter was unveiled Thursday ahead of the start of the Pennsylvania Farm Show in Harrisburg that begins this weekend. The sculpture, by Jim Victor and Marie Pelton, honors the history of dairy farming in the state and depicts a family enjoying a moment together amid the backdrop of their farm. After the show, the butter will be moved to the Reinford Farm in Juniata County to be converted into renewable energy in the farm’s methane digester. The 107th Farm Show with its “Rooted in Progress” theme begins Saturday and runs through Jan. 14.
