Washington, PA (15301)

Today

Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. High around 75F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.