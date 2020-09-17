Trevor Wingard, deputy secretary for the western region of the state Department of Corrections, will assist the Washington County Prison Board in its search for a new jail warden.
Commission Chairman Diana Irey Vaughan, who is also in charge of the prison board, said Wingard’s assistance is being provided through an agreement that includes no additional cost to Washington County taxpayers.
The department will also evaluate several aspects of the Washington County Correctional Facility, such as security, policies, budget, morale and maintenance.
The state is providing similar assistance to Clearfield and Delaware counties, and in the past has aided Blair and York counties, according to Susan McNaughton, spokeswoman for the Department of Corrections.
Wingard also served as the state’s consultant to Allegheny County during its job-screening process, she noted.
“We see our role as not just regulators of county facilities, but also facilitators and technical assistance providers,” said DOC Secretary John Wetzel in response to an email inquiry. “Our partnership will help Washington County start their new administration on the best foot.”
Incarcerated at the county jail as of Aug. 31 were 290 inmates, both sentenced and awaiting trial and/or sentencing, including 230 men and 60 women.
The prison board convened a public meeting inside the correctional facility for the first time in months after meeting virtually or at Courthouse Square due to the highly contagious novel coronavirus. The prison board meeting schedule calls for sessions to be held there quarterly.
Edward Strawn retired from the warden’s position July 31, ending a career with the county that began in 1992.