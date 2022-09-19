Rafting in Ohiopyle

Courtesy of Go Laurel Highlands

A group takes to the Youghiogheny River in Ohiopyle State Park for white water rafting.

During the pandemic, Ohiopyle State Park in Fayette County saw a record number of visitors as folks looked for ways to find some sense of normalcy.

While those numbers have gone down somewhat over the past couple of years, state officials are hoping to capitalize on the myriad of outdoor recreational activities available across Pennsylvania with the formation of the Recreation Engagement Coalition (REC).

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In