The state Supreme Court granted Attorney General Josh Shapiro’s request to convene the 46th statewide investigative grand jury, selecting jurors who will hear evidence from seven Western Pennsylvania counties, including Washington, Fayette and Allegheny.
Justice Thomas G. Saylor named Judge Jeffrey A. Manning, president judge emeritus of Allegheny County, as supervising judge of the multicounty grand jury, which will be convened in Manning’s home county.
Randomly selected to summon prospective jurors, and the number they are to provide are: Allegheny, 102; Washington, 17; Fayette, 11; Westmoreland, 30; Erie, 23; Mercer, 10; and Somerset, 7.
Washington County sent out enough juror summonses to have 85 people arrive Tuesday morning at the courthouse for the selection process.
“I have no knowledge of the subject matter of the grand jury investigation,” said Washington County Court Administrator Patrick Grimm on Friday.
The supervising judge is to maintain secrecy surrounding grand jury proceedings, and Grimm said sheriff’s deputies will be assigned security duties for the selection process.
“All we’ve been asked to provide is jurors. We are not involved in the actual proceedings of what the grand jury is dealing with,” Grimm said.
The counties are to provide a total of 200 prospective jurors from which the names of 50 people who will serve will be chosen randomly by the Allegheny County court administrator.
“If it becomes necessary, additional prospective jurors shall be summoned by the supervising judge from among the remaining 150 prospective jurors,” according to Justice Saylor’s order.
Those who are chosen should be prepared for a long haul.
The length of service will be not more than 18 months, although the attorney general can apply for an extension, but the maximum time is not to exceed 24 months from the date the jurors are originally empaneled.