Pennsylvania Department of State is suspending certain regulations to allow retired health-care practitioners to assist with the COVID-19 response.
“Many retired and inactive health care professionals want to help bolster our health care system during this crisis, Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar said. “This action will allow people with inactive or retired licenses in good standing to reactivate their licenses and immediately lend their assistance in this challenging time.”
The department website will be updated regularly as additional requirement suspension information becomes available.
