The timetable for a 4.5-mile detour around Canonsburg Lake during a bridge replacement project has been moved up from early January to Dec. 7.
The Washington County Commissioners over the summer awarded the Canonsburg Lake bridge construction contract to Carmen Paliotta Contracting in the amount of $3,108,41.
Signs notifying motorists about the new start date were posted last week.
The lake parking lot will remain open, and use of the water from the shore is not expected to be impacted.
During the most frigid temperatures, Canonsburg Lake attracts both ice fishermen and hockey players. In warmer weather there will be, however, designated paths for boating to direct watercraft away from construction zones.
A member of the marketing team for Mad Mex restaurant, 200 Lakeside Drive North, did not immediately return a request for comment Tuesday.
Little Lake Theater, which is also lakeside, has, according to its website, developed a virtual platform for performances, including “A Very Little Lake Christmas” which debuts Dec. 11.