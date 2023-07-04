Sirens roared, fingers pointed skyward, faces turned upward and, at 9:58 a.m., the 911 Airlift Wing flew over the Rite-Aid in Canonsburg, signaling the start of the town’s 60th annual Fourth of July parade.

“(I’ve been coming) since the first one, for years and years and years,” said Edie Thompson, keeping cool in a wide-brimmed hat and cheering as volunteer firefighters marched down Pike Street. “It just seems to have grown. There seem to be more people this year than ever.”

