A baseball great who lives up to the “legend” designation, Donora native Stan Musial – in the National Baseball Hall of Fame and was given a Presidential Medal of Freedom by Barack Obama in 2011 – is now getting a historical marker in his hometown.
The Pennsylvania Museum and Historical Commission (PMHC) announced Wednesday that one of the blue signs with gold lettering that mark history-making people and sites across the commonwealth will be put up in Donora to honor Musial, who is considered one of baseball’s premier sluggers. Musial first showed his skills as a baseball player when he played in the Donora Zincs baseball team while still in high school. He eventually signed with the St. Louis Cardinals, where he played for 22 years.
“All of these things are great,” said Jim McDonough, Donora’s mayor. McDonough gave his thumbs-up to “anything we can do to call back to any of these native sons.”
The Musial marker is one of 23 new state historical markers that will be going up around the state, and is the only new one announced in Washington, Greene or Fayette counties. Allegheny County is getting several new markers, including ones honoring artist Andy Warhol, jazz musician Earl “Fatha” Hines, mystery writer Mary Ella Roberts Rinehart, and Pittsburgh’s Chinatown neighborhood, which was destroyed in the 1920s when the Boulevard of the Allies was constructed.
A marker will also be going up in Beaver Falls marking the first influx of Chinese workers in Pennsylvania. They arrived in 1872 and worked at the Beaver Falls Cutlery Factory.
The new markers were selected among 39 applications. They will be joining more than 2,000 other markers across the state.