PITTSBURGH – Dennis Biondo, director of the Kane Community Living Centers, today announced that a staff member of the Glen Hazel facility has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
The person does not provide direct care or has not had direct contact with residents and has not worked since March 19, according to a news release from Allegheny County.
Where appropriate, additional testing has occurred.
“There are no positive cases of COVID-19 among our residents or staff that have direct care contact with residents," Biondo said in a statement.
Glen Hazel Center, one of four Kane Centers in Allegheny County, is on Rivermont Drive between Squirrel Hill and the Monongahela River.
