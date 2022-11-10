St. Paul Baptist Church, 49 S. McKean Ave., Donora, will hold the monthly drive-up food distribution on Friday, Nov. 18, between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the church.
The distribution requirements remain the same; those who have been receiving the 40 pounds of food in one or more pre-packed boxes or bags need not reapply unless contact information has changed.
Those wishing to receive food for the first time must pre-register by 5 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17, by calling 724-379-5838 or emailing stpauldonora@mail.com. Please include the number of people in the household, whether COVID-19 continues to affect the household’s financial situation, and leave a contact number.
All information is kept private and is used solely to determine the amount of food the church needs to get.
Due to overwhelming response, recipients are asked to join the line by 11 a.m. to ensure receiving food. The distribution is done in conjunction with the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.