St. Andrew the Apostle Parish will be holding its annual SummerFest Friday and Saturday at the parish park, First and Main streets in Monongahela.
The event will be held from 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday. Mass in the park is scheduled for 4 p.m. Saturday.
Country music performer Todd Jones will provide the entertainment from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday and Doo-wop group The Pittsburgh Bellaires are scheduled for 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday.
Other features of the festival include: bake sale, children’s and adult games, Ripepi Winery and small games of chance.
There will be various types of food available, including Slovak and Italian foods, wings, pizza, funnel cakes, ice cream, barbecue, fresh cut fries and fresh lemonade.
Admission and parking are free.