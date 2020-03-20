Daffodils in Washington bloomed in time for the vernal equinox that occurred in the Northern Hemisphere at 11:49 p.m. Thursday, meaning today (Friday) is the first full day of spring. A few blocks away, a mural near the Washington Police Department portrays the greening-up to come next to buds that have appeared on a nearby tree.  

