Daffodils in Washington bloomed in time for the vernal equinox that occurred in the Northern Hemisphere at 11:49 p.m. Thursday, meaning today (Friday) is the first full day of spring. A few blocks away, a mural near the Washington Police Department portrays the greening-up to come next to buds that have appeared on a nearby tree.
Spring arrived at 11:49 p.m.
Tags
Barbara Miller
Staff Writer
Staff Writer Barbara S. Miller is a graduate of Washington & Jefferson College. She covers Washington County government, courts and general assignments.
