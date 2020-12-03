Editor’s note: This story is part of an occasional series in which the Observer-Reporter will highlight acts of kindness by community members throughout December.
A Washington County company named after its hometown is building more than homes. It is establishing a foundation of goodwill.
Eighty Four-based 84 Lumber Co. announced Monday it is donating a total of $84,084 to 24 different charities, one each day through Christmas Eve. The firm is gifting a different amount to each and naming the recipient each day on a 24 Days of Giving calendar on Instagram and Facebook.
“It feels more important than ever this year to give back to our communities, and what better time than the holiday season,” Amy Smiley, vice president of marketing, said in a statement. “This was a record-breaking sales year for 84 Lumber, and we are proud to have the opportunity to go above and beyond for charities that we care about.”
Despite the coronavirus pandemic, or maybe because of it, 84 Lumber hit $4 billion in annual sales in 2020.
The company also has made $1 million in monetary and materials donations this year, including $500,000 to the Pittsburgh Community Food Bank; paying for 84 mammograms for local women; providing a tiny house to a military veteran in need; and doing a home makeover to help a 13-year-old with disabilities.
Based in North Strabane Township, 84 Lumber is the nation’s largest privately held building materials supplier.
