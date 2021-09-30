Pennsylvania Department of Human Services Acting Secretary Meg Snead, along with Prevent Suicide PA and other advocates, have a message for those struggling with feelings of hopelessness: There is help, and you are not alone.
September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, and on Wednesday, Snead joined advocates and those who have lost loved ones, to raise awareness about suicide prevention.
“Suicide prevention is something that we must all be actively engaged in every day. If you are someone who struggles with feelings of hopelessness, we want you to clearly hear this: Your life and your health are too important to go through these feelings alone,” said Snead. “If you are experiencing difficult emotions or feelings of hopelessness, your feelings are valid and help is available, so please reach out. Check on those you love, and together we can save lives.”
Approximately 1.4 million adults attempt suicide annually in the United States, with more than 85% reporting having made a suicide plan prior to their attempt.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a person dies by suicide once every 11 minutes in the country.
Suicide currently ranks as the second leading cause of death for ages 10 to 34.
And veterans are 1 1/2 times more likely to take their lives than non-veterans.
DHS works with Prevent Suicide PA to support people affected by suicide, provide education, awareness, and understanding by collaborating with the community to prevent suicide, and reduce stigmas associated with suicide and mental health.
The DHS noted several resources available for anyone in need of assistance. If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health or thoughts of suicide, the following free resources are available 24/7:
n National Suicide Prevention Lifeline – 1-800-273-8255.
n The Spanish-language National Suicide Prevention Lifeline – 1-888-628-9454
n Mental Health Crisis Text Line – text PA to 741741
n Veterans Crisis Line – 800-273-8255
n TrevorLifeline for LGBTQ individuals – 866-488-7386
n Trans Helpline – 877-565-8860.
For Pennsylvania residents, DHS also has a health support and referral helpline that can connect callers with additional resources in their communities. The hotline is available around-the-clock.
Since April 2020, more than 28,000 people have called, most seeking mental health services. Pennsylvanians can contact Persevere PA at 1-855-284-2494. For TTY, dial 724-631-5600.
Additional resources can be found at the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s website at afsp.org.
“These are very difficult times for many of us, and now more than ever we need to prioritize our commitment to community and relationships so no one has to go through these feelings alone,” said Snead.