Sheep farming and wool production are integral in the history of Washington County.
And that’s what spurred the idea for an event coming to Washington in April 2023 called, “The Running of the Wools,” which will culminate with sheep “races” in downtown Washington.
To begin fundraising for the event, the Washington Historical Society and Washington Business District Authority will present, “Spread the Ewes,” from 6 to 9 p.m. June 10 in the Washington Park’s Stone Pavilion. The fundraiser also will offer attendees the first glimpse into the details and plans for “The Running of the Wools.”
“We needed a fundraising event for the main event that we want to do next year,” explained Clay Kilgore, executive director of the Washington County Historical Society. “We want to try to highlight the region’s history and heritage. We have a such a strong heritage of agriculture and farming. I think people have kind of forgotten about that.”
The initial hope was to hold “The Running of the Wools” this year, but time was needed to raise money and promote the event. Now there is time to start spreading the news, or the ewes, so to speak. “If you buy tickets to this dinner you really are one of the first people to see how this event will be built out and all of the exciting aspects of it,” said Shana Brown, Main Street manager for the Washington Business District Authority. “The people coming to ‘Spread the Ewes’ will get a sneak peak of the event for next year.”
Kilgore will give a presentation at “Spread the Ewes” on the role sheep farming played in Washington’s history and economy, and how it also is shaping the region’s future.
In the early 1800s, Southwestern Pennsylvania was an epicenter for sheep farming. By the time of the Civil War, Washington County led the nation in wool production, and sheep in the county outnumbered people 7 to 1.
“Spread the Ewes” will feature a locally sourced farm-to-table dinner with bone-in grilled lamb legs as the main course, which will be prepared by Chef Ryan Butler of the Public Market of Wheeling, W.Va. The Ross Farm is donating the lamb. Grilled chicken from Farm57 in Avella also will be on the menu.
Appetizers will be provided by the President’s Pub, drinks by the Lab at Armens Barrels and dessert by Popcorn Willy. Decorations will be handled by The Ivy Green, and music will be supplied by Dan Baker.
There will be a silent auction featuring items provided by several local businesses, plus there will be a chance to have a photo taken with sheep.
“It’s truly a downtown event,” Brown said. “The way that people have jumped on and supported this has been humbling, to say the least. Their support shows they believe in this event and they’re excited about it. It’s just unbelievable. They’ve all just contributed something in some way. I’m grateful for the downtown community. It’s going to be fantastic.”
Brown said the enthusiasm for “The Running of the Wools” led to having “Spread the Ewes.”
“The reaction, the excitement and the enthusiasm we got was a little overwhelming,” she said. “We decided to do a sheep-theme, farm-to-table fundraiser dinner. It has been amazing. The whole purpose behind this is to be able to put this event on next year and present it in a way we think it should be done.”
Kilgore and Brown feel the two events combine enough seriousness with a great deal of fun.
“We want to have fun with it,” Kilgore said. “We want it to be something enjoyable. I have found if you can make something fun and pick a more lighthearted side of history, it’s easier to get it across.”
Tickets for “Spread the Ewes” are available on eventbrite.com.