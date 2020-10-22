For the 10th year, the George Washington Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution is participating in the Wreaths Across America project, in conjunction with the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies.
The club is seeking sponsors to purchase wreaths that will be placed on veterans’ graves at the National Cemetery in Cecil Township.
On Dec. 19, National Wreaths Across America Day, remembrance wreaths will be placed on the graves of fallen veterans at more than 2,200 cemeteries across the United States and 25 veterans cemeteries on foreign soil.
The cost to have a wreath placed is $15 and is tax deductible. The chapter sponsors a three-for-two – for every two wreaths sponsored, a third is provided at no extra charge.
The tradition began over 25 years ago when Merrill Worcester, the owner of a nursery in Maine, was figuring out what to do with extra Christmas wreaths he had.
Worcester, who had visited Arlington National Cemetery in Washington, D.C., when he was 12, decided to donate the wreaths to the cemetery, which were placed on veterans’ graves in an older section of the cemetery as a gesture of remembrance and honor for those men and women who served the country.
His gesture has grown into Wreaths Across America.
In 2019, more than 2 million wreaths were placed on veterans’ graves at more than 2,200 cemeteries across the United States and at 25 veterans cemeteries on foreign soil.
Wreaths Across America is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to remember the fallen, honor those who serve, and teach children the value of freedom.
Gary Timmons, of the George Washington Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution, said 12,300 wreaths were placed at burial sites at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies last year. The George Washington Chapter was responsible for 2,924 of the wreaths, donating the most out of the 30 other groups who gathered sponsorships.
“It is so humbling to join family, friends, veterans, youth and church groups, and other volunteers that took time out on a cold, rainy Saturday last December to place wreaths on these graves,” said Timmons. “We encourage participants not to just place wreaths, but to take a moment to read the name of the person buried there.”
This year, the ceremonies that are scheduled to be held across the country will look different because the nonprofit is adhering to CDC-recommended safety guidelines and following state, local, and cemetery safety measures that have been implemented amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It is important that during challenging times we all take a moment to remember those who have met and overcome challenges – like our nation’s military and their families – and show unity in our American spirit while we work together in an effort to march forward in the face of what seems to be insurmountable odds,” said Karen Worcester, executive director of Wreaths Across America. “We are so grateful to the good people of this great nation for participating in the mission to remember, honor and teach.”
The deadline for sponsorship is Nov. 26. Checks should be made out to “Wreaths Across America” and sent to c/o Gary Timmons, 13 Elm Lane, Wheeling, W.Va., 26003. For more information, call 304-242-8759.