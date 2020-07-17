Southwestern Pennsylvania Human Services' aging services is in critical need of volunteers to deliver meals in Donora and Carroll Township.
Volunteers can help daily, once a week or as often as they like.
On average, 80 meals are delivered daily from the Donora Senior Center and dispersed in three routes. The routes take a little over an hour to complete and generally include one driver and one runner. Mileage reimbursement is available for volunteers who drive.
SPHS takes every precaution to keep both volunteers and consumers safe. Drivers/runners will not have direct contact with the consumers receiving the meals.
To volunteer, please call 724-379-6446 or email donorasr@sphs.org.