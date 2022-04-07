Spherion Staffing and Recruiting is celebrating 30 years in business with 30 days of giving.
“For us, 30 years in business is a major milestone. We really feel strongly community is the way to give back,” said Amanda Wright, director of business development and operations for Spherion. “Being in the community as long as we’ve been, we see the struggles. We also see the greatness. We see the good in people.”
To commemorate three decades of business in communities statewide, including Canonsburg and Connellsville, Spherion staff will donate time to causes close to their hearts.
The company, led by local franchise owners Dan and Jay Ruggery, is also inviting the community to join in giving back through its 30 Days of Community Service campaign.
“We’re nothing without people. The communities that we’ve worked in for the past 30 years are what keeps us going,” Wright said. “April is actually National Volunteer Month, and in the middle of the month is actually National Volunteer Week. What better way to celebrate our communities than giving back to them.”
Now through April 30, Spherion is collecting donations for Domestic Violence Services of Southwestern PA.
“That’s a cause that’s near and dear and could always use support,” said Wright.
Donations will also be made to Family Promise of Southwestern PA/Pittsburgh, which connects homeless children and their families to organizations and congregations that provide food, shelter and support. Regional manager Gregory Criste sits on the Family Promise board.
The community is invited to drop off toiletry donations, including cough drops, ethnic hair products and shaving cream, to Spherion’s Canonsburg location at 301 Adams Ave. between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Spherion will also collect donations at 1039 Morrell Ave. in Connellsville during business hours Monday through Friday.
Toiletry donations will be collected from now through April 30. At the end of the month, Spherion will present its 30 Days of Community Service donations to Community Action Partnership.
“They’re broader in their outreach,” Wright said. “We figured it would be a good opportunity to touch as many people as we could.”
Wright said Spherion emphasizes community service, and the company is looking forward to sharing and spreading hope to the areas in which it operates.
“Local is our superpower,” she said. “We give back every year. We wanted to take it further.”