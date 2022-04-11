Speed was a factor in a crash that killed a Fredericktown youth Friday afternoon in West Pike Run Township, state police reported.
Thirteen-year-old Jayden Anderson was the front-seat passenger in a vehicle traveling east on Sunset Drive about 4:30 p.m. when the operator failed to negotiate a curve and lost control near the 100 block.
State police reported that because of its speed, the vehicle then struck an embankment on the northbound shoulder of the roadway. Upon impact, the vehicle rolled multiple times and launched through the air, striking the embankment again before returning to the roadway, police said.
As the vehicle continue to roll several more times, all three occupants were ejected from the vehicle, according to police.
Anderson was taken to Penn Highlands Mon Valley Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 5:53 p.m., according to a release issued by the Washington County coroner’s office.
The driver and another occupant, who were not identified, were taken to a Pittsburgh hospital with serious injuries, but are expected to survive, said police.
Assisting at the scene were crews from Ambulance and Chair Service; Brownsville Ambulance; UPMC Paramedic Response, and Bentleyville and Richeville fire departments.
The police investigation into the crash is ongoing by members of the state police. Along with the coroner’s office, police notified the Washington County District Attorney’s Office of the collision.