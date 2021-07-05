Sunshine was the order of the day for Saturday’s 16th Annual Fredericktown Riverfest Fireworks Spectacular, which featured vendors, food, live music and fireworks. For many of the vendors, this was their first year at Riverfest and they hope to return next year. “With the pandemic keeping people in last year, everybody wants to get out, so we thought it would be a good idea to come,” said Troy Hellen, pitmaster for What’s Smokin’ BBQ. He plans to be back next year. Denise Prodan, event coordinator, said the event has grown with both vendors and attendees each year and they hope to see the trend continue for the event.
