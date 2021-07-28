The Washington County commissioners are holding a special meeting at 9 a.m. Thursday to discuss whether to approve an ordinance allowing for a ballot referendum that could create an 11-member panel to study the county’s form of government.
If the commissioners approve the ordinance at the meeting, the question on whether the county should create a government study commission would be posed to county voters in the Nov. 2 election.
Voters would then either choose to create the committee or they could reject its formation. If the referendum passes, however, voters would also select the 11 members to sit on the panel. Those interested in serving on the committee will have to circulate nominating petitions in August if they want their name to appear on the ballot in November with the referendum.
If approved, the committee would meet for about nine months and then make recommendations that would be placed on another ballot during a future election for voters to either approve or reject. The committee could also recommend no changes to the county’s government structure.
The commissioners are expected to vote on the ordinance Thursday morning after listening to public comment during the meeting. The meeting is being held in the first-floor conference room of Courthouse Square county office building at 100 W. Beau St., Washington.
It originally was supposed to be held in a virtual setting last Friday, but concerns were raised about the ability for the public to attend and comment on the proposal.