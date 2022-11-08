An all-you-can-eat spaghetti dinner on Friday, Dec. 2, will help support a retired Washington Post Office worker who is undergoing cancer treatments.
The dinner will benefit James Zelenka, who was diagnosed with Stage 4 lung cancer. It will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. at the American Legion Post 175, 168 Park Ave., Washington.
Cost is $10 for adults, and children 5 and under are free. There will also be a 50/50 and Chinese auction, and tickets for the dinner are available at the door.
Zelenka’s wife, Jessica Zelenka, is organizing the fundraiser.
