The community turned out in a big way over the weekend, raising nearly $10,000 for displaced residents of Thomas Campbell Apartments.
More than 600 meals were served Saturday at a spaghetti dinner held at American Legion Post 175 in Washington, according to Becky Friend, who helped organize the fundraiser. Friend said $9,845 was raised.
Friend’s brother, Ronald Briggs, and aunt, Jackie Batson, both live at the senior high rise in South Strabane Township, and were displaced by the Dec. 23 fire that killed one and injured five others.
About 33 residents have been staying at Suburban Extended Stay Hotel in Canton Township while the remainder are living with family.
Friend’s brother and aunt are among those at the Suburban. Friend and relatives of others staying at the hotel came together to organize Saturday’s dinner.
“It was wonderful. We had such a great turnout. We had so many donations of gift baskets and stuff to raffle off,” Friend said.
Friend said the money raised will be split equally among Thomas Campbell residents at the Suburban.
She thanked the group Southwestern Pennsylvania Bikers for Justice for helping with the dinner.
“They jumped in and helped do the serving of the meals. They helped me set up baskets and everything,” Friend said.
Since the fire last month, Friend said they have raised more than $12,000 for their relatives.
Batson said she was amazed by the support shown by the community. She recalled how she and others were left with only the clothes on their backs in the days following the fire.
“I lived in my pajamas for two days. Three days, maybe,” Batson said.
Donations of clothing and food have helped Thomas Campbell residents through the past month.
“Because of the community, we are doing quite well,” Batson said.
Batson returned to her apartment last week to gather belongings that had escaped fire damage. She said her bedroom was destroyed.
“I think I have two chairs in the living room that might be OK,” Batson said. “But, hey, we’re no less healthy than we were when we left there, and we know we’re going to get back there.”
Mable Cross is one of those staying at the Suburban. Though she is eager to return home, she is appreciative of the support shown by the community and the accommodations that have been provided.
“The Suburban has been great to us. We couldn’t ask for a nicer hotel and nicer treatment than what we’re getting here,” Cross said.
Cross was grateful for the turnout at Saturday’s dinner, and also recognized those who have been dropping off donations at the hotel. For Cross, the generosity has been eye-opening.
“I just want to give the community thanks. They’ve been very good to us,” Cross said. “I didn’t know that much love was out there until this happened.”
Monetary donations may be sent to Thomas Campbell Apartments Activity Fund, Thomas Campbell Apartments, 850 Beech St., Washington, PA 15301.