The Southpointe CEO Association (SPCEOA) awarded the 2022 SPCEOA Jack B. Piatt Scholarship to Ann Kozak of South Strabane Township and Connor Hyde of Canonsburg.
Both students received a $5,000 scholarship to support their college tuition and educational expenses for the 2022-2023 academic year. SPCEOA scholarships are awarded to individuals who have demonstrated excellence in leadership and academic achievement. The scholarships are awarded in honor of Piatt, founder and chairman of Millcraft and founder of the SPCEOA.
Kozak is a 2020 graduate of the Trinity School District and the daughter of Robert and Judy Kozak of South Strabane Township. This semester she will be a first-year pharmacy student at the University of Pittsburgh’s School of Pharmacy. At Pitt, she is the president of the student organization Pittsburgh Attacks Cancer Together and is a Blue and Gold Society member.
Hyde is a 2022 graduate of Canon McMillan School District and the son of Jim and Patti Hyde of Canonsburg. This fall he begins his freshman year at Davis and Elkins College studying elementary education. In addition to his academic goals, his hobbies include playing baseball, which he will continue to do in college. He has also served as a mentor to the younger players in the Pittsburgh Outlaws baseball organization by working with them during various skills clinics.
