A series of temporary overnight closures of Southpointe Boulevard in Cecil Township will occur beginning at 8 p.m. tonight until Aug. 13 as part of the construction of the Southern Beltway, according to a Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission news release.
Crews will close all lanes of traffic on Southpointe Boulevard between the interchange ramps that connect with Interstate 79 until 6 a.m. each morning, the release said.
Traffic needing to cross under I-79 on Southpointe Boulevard will be detoured around the work zone. Northbound traffic will be detoured onto I-79 at Bridgeville, while southbound traffic will be detoured onto I-79 at Canonsburg, the release said.
During these overnight closures, concrete beams will be placed for the widening of the southbound bridge to prepare for placement of the new concrete deck, the release said.